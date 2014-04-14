April 14 Citigroup Inc's quarterly net profit rose 4 percent as a smaller loss on its troubled assets made up for a drop in revenue and profit from its core trading and lending businesses.

First-quarter adjusted net income rose to $4.15 billion, or $1.30 per share, from $4.00 billion, or $1.29 per share a year earlier, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Monday.

The adjusted net loss from Citi Holdings, which holds the bank's portfolio of troubled assets left over from the financial crisis, eased to $292 million from $798 million a year earlier.

In the company's core business, known as Citicorp, net income fell 8 percent and revenue fell 5 percent due to a decline in revenue from bond trading and home mortgage lending.

The first-quarter results were hit by higher legal costs. During the quarter, the company announced that it was investigating a $400 million loan fraud in its Mexico subsidiary.

Total net income under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles rose to $3.94 billion, or $1.23 per share, from $3.81 billion, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)