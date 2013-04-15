(Corrects percentage figure in headline and first paragraph to 30 from 31, to reflect rounding of billion figures to two decimal places throughout the story)

April 15 Citigroup Inc reported a 30 percent rise in first-quarter profit as it drew down loss reserves for mortgage loans, and revenue from its securities and investment banking business swelled.

Net income rose to $3.81 billion, or $1.23 per share from $2.93 billion, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain accounting adjustments in both periods, net income rose to $4.01 billion, or $1.29 per share, from $3.42 billion, or $1.11 per share. (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)