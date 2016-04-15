April 15 Citigroup Inc's quarterly profit
plunged 27 percent as bank set aside money to cover losses on
energy loans and its costs related to shrinking some businesses
rose.
The No.4 U.S. bank by assets said its net income fell to
$3.5 billion, or $1.10 per share, in the first quarter ended
March 31 from $4.8 billion, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.03 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the results were comparable.
The profit decline is the biggest among big U.S. banks that
have reported first-quarter results so far.
