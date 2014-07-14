July 14 Citigroup Inc reported a 96
percent drop in quarterly earnings after taking a charge of
$3.8 billion related to a $7 billion settlement with the U.S.
Department of Justice over the sale of shoddy mortgage-based
securities.
The settlement figure, announced early on Monday, was more
than twice what many analysts expected earlier this year but
less than the $12 billion sought by the government in
negotiations with the bank.
The bank's second-quarter adjusted net income, which
excludes the settlement charge and some changes to the value of
the bank's debt, was $3.93 billion, or $1.24 per share, compared
with $3.89 billion, or $1.25 per share a year earlier.
But total net income under Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles, which includes legal expenses, fell to $181 million,
or 3 cents per share, from $4.18 billion, or $1.34 per share, a
year earlier.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and David Henry; Editing by Ted
Kerr)