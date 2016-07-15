July 15 Citigroup Inc reported a 14
percent fall in quarterly profit, much smaller than the 25
percent drop Chief Executive Michael Corbat had warned of early
in June.
The bank, which gets more than half its revenue from outside
the United States, said on Friday its adjusted net income
declined to $4.0 billion in the second quarter ended June 30
from $4.65 billion a year earlier.
Earnings per share slid to $1.24 from $1.45.
Following Corbat's lead, analysts on average had estimated
earnings of $1.10 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures
were comparable.
Citigroup, like its rivals, saw a spike in trading volumes
after Britain voted on June 23 to exit the European Union.
JPMorgan Chase & Co reported stronger-than-expected
trading results on Thursday due in part to high foreign exchange
volumes triggered by the vote.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New
York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)