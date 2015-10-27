BRIEF-RAIT Financial sells six properties for $95 mln in Q1
* RAIT Financial Trust sells six properties for $95.0 million in first quarter 2017
Oct 27 Citigroup Inc said it has appointed Samiran Chakraborty as chief economist for India.
Chakraborty was previously managing director and head of macro research for South Asia at Standard Chartered.
He also previously worked with ICICI Bank as its chief economist. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - named Andrew Crouch as president and chief operating officer
* OHR Pharmaceutical announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants