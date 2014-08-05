(Inserts dropped "million" in first paragraph)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Aug 5 A U.S. judge on Tuesday
reluctantly approved a $285 million fraud settlement between
Citigroup Inc and the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, two months after an appeals court voided his
decision to reject it as inadequate.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said he had little choice but
to approve the deal, which did not require the bank to admit to
any wrongdoing. But he said he feared the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals' decision would rob such settlements of any
"meaningful oversight."
"That court has now fixed the menu, leaving this court with
nothing but sour grapes," he wrote in a brief opinion outlining
his disappointment.
The 2nd Circuit in June ruled that Rakoff had abused his
discretion in rebuffing the settlement in November 2011, finding
he had failed to give enough deference to the regulator.
Rakoff had objected to the SEC's decades-old practice of
letting some corporate defendants settle allegations without
admitting or denying the charges, a decision that is credited
with altering the public debate over such deals.
Last June, SEC Chair Mary Jo White, a former federal
prosecutor, adopted a policy of requiring admissions in certain
major cases, citing the need for more public accountability.
The SEC complaint against Citigroup concerned a 2007 sale of
mortgage-linked securities debt that caused more than $700
million of investor losses.
In his opinion, Rakoff characterized the standard set forth
by the 2nd Circuit for approving settlements to be "very modest"
and warned that it left judges with little role.
"Nonetheless, this court fears that, as a result of the
Court of Appeal's decision, the settlements reached by
governmental regulatory bodies and enforced by the judiciary's
contempt powers will in practice be subject to no meaningful
oversight whatsoever," he said. "But it would be a dereliction
of duty for this court to seek to evade the dictates of the
Court of Appeals."
Spokespeople for the SEC and for Citigroup could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-cv-7387.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by Dan Grebler)