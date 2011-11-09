* $285 mln settlement tied to housing-related CDO

* Judge Rakoff has challenged SEC settlements

By Jonathan Stempel and Grant McCool

Nov 9 A federal judge made clear he has big problems with a U.S. regulator's approach to settling major securities fraud cases, perhaps imperiling a proposed $285 million settlement with Citigroup Inc (C.N) over the sale of toxic mortgage debt.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, whose approval is required for the accord, grilled a senior U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer over why the regulator should accept a payout less than half the $700 million that investors lost on the transaction, which Citigroup had successfully bet against.

At a Wednesday hearing in Manhattan federal court, Rakoff also questioned why the SEC would agree to an injunction barring Citigroup from similar wrongful conduct when it had no recent history of enforcing similar prior injunctions, including against that bank.

"It's just for show," Rakoff suggested, while questioning SEC Chief Litigation Counsel Matthew Martens.

Rakoff did not immediately rule on the settlement after an hour-long hearing.

"This is an important matter, one that in the court's view raises many interesting issues, and I want to resolve them and give a written opinion," he said.

The SEC accused Citigroup of selling a $1 billion mortgage-linked collateralized debt obligation, Class V Funding III, in 2007 as the housing market was beginning to collapse, and then betting against the transaction.

One Citigroup employee, director Brian Stoker, was also charged by the SEC. He is contesting those charges.

Rakoff's approach reflects an impatience with an SEC settlement process that may appear to not punish wrongdoers sufficiently, or do enough to deter future illegal activity.

The case is SEC v Citigroup Global Markets Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-07387. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Grant McCool in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)