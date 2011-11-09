* $285 mln settlement tied to housing-related CDO
* Judge Rakoff has challenged SEC settlements
By Jonathan Stempel and Grant McCool
Nov 9 A federal judge made clear he has big
problems with a U.S. regulator's approach to settling major
securities fraud cases, perhaps imperiling a proposed $285
million settlement with Citigroup Inc (C.N) over the sale of
toxic mortgage debt.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, whose approval is required
for the accord, grilled a senior U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission lawyer over why the regulator should accept a payout
less than half the $700 million that investors lost on the
transaction, which Citigroup had successfully bet against.
At a Wednesday hearing in Manhattan federal court, Rakoff
also questioned why the SEC would agree to an injunction
barring Citigroup from similar wrongful conduct when it had no
recent history of enforcing similar prior injunctions,
including against that bank.
"It's just for show," Rakoff suggested, while questioning
SEC Chief Litigation Counsel Matthew Martens.
Rakoff did not immediately rule on the settlement after an
hour-long hearing.
"This is an important matter, one that in the court's view
raises many interesting issues, and I want to resolve them and
give a written opinion," he said.
The SEC accused Citigroup of selling a $1 billion
mortgage-linked collateralized debt obligation, Class V Funding
III, in 2007 as the housing market was beginning to collapse,
and then betting against the transaction.
One Citigroup employee, director Brian Stoker, was also
charged by the SEC. He is contesting those charges.
Rakoff's approach reflects an impatience with an SEC
settlement process that may appear to not punish wrongdoers
sufficiently, or do enough to deter future illegal activity.
The case is SEC v Citigroup Global Markets Inc, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-07387.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Grant McCool in New York;
editing by Andre Grenon)