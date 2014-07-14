July 14 Citigroup Inc said it agreed to pay $7 billion to settle a U.S. government investigation into mortgage-backed securities the bank sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

Citigroup said on Monday it would pay a total of $4.5 billion in cash and provide $2.5 billion in consumer relief.

The bank said it would take a related pre-tax charge of about $3.8 billion in the second quarter.

The settlement figure was more that twice what many analysts expected earlier this year but less than the $12 billion the government had sought in negotiations with the bank. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)