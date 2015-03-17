March 17 Citigroup Inc and Barclays Plc
are close to settling as early as this week a lawsuit
with private investors who say the banks manipulated
foreign-exchange rates, the Wall Street Journal said.
The two banks are expected to pay as much as $800 million in
settlement, the daily said, citing people close to the
situation. (on.wsj.com/1EZPsY0)
Barclays declined to comment. Citigroup could not be
immediately reached.
JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay about $100 million
to settle the same lawsuit in January and UBS AG
agreed to pay $135 million last week.
Investors including hedge funds and public pension funds
accused 12 banks of having conspired since January 2003 in chat
rooms, instant messages and emails to manipulate the WM/Reuters
Closing Spot Rates.
The 2013 lawsuit is separate from criminal and civil probes
worldwide into whether banks rigged currency rates to boost
profit at the expense of customers and investors.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)