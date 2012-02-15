Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Feb 15 Citigroup Inc has agreed to pay $158.3 million to settle U.S. civil claims that it defrauded the government with regard to some home loans extended by its CitiMortgage unit.
The settlement resolves claims under the federal False Claims Act, and concerned more than six years of misconduct, according to U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan.
It was approved by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan, Bharara said. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.