* Shareholders said bank hid exposure to risky CDOs
* Many CDOs backed by subprime mortgages
* Citigroup says payout covered by existing reserves
* Bank's shares close up 1.9 percent
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Citigroup Inc agreed to
pay $590 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of
hiding tens of billions of dollars of toxic mortgage assets, one
of the largest settlements stemming from the global financial
crisis.
The agreement resolves claims that shareholders ended up
with massive losses after the bank failed to take timely
writedowns on collateralized debt obligations, many backed by
subprime mortgages, and engaged in self-dealing transactions
that hid the risks.
Citigroup denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. It called
the accord "a significant step toward resolving our exposure to
claims arising from the period of the financial crisis," and
said the $590 million is covered by existing reserves.
U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan on Wednesday
granted preliminary approval of the settlement, and scheduled a
Jan. 15, 2013 hearing to consider final approval.
Investors have sued an array of banks over their conduct
leading up to and during the 2007-2008 financial crisis.
In 2010, Bank of America Corp agreed to a $601.5
million settlement related to its Countrywide mortgage unit.
Last year, Wells Fargo & Co reached a $590 million
accord over loans and securities from the former Wachovia Corp.
The Citigroup case began in 2008. Wednesday's accord
followed mediation before retired federal judge Layn Phillips,
and the gathering of nearly 40 million pages of documents,
according to court papers.
"Based on the allegations and the risks we faced in
establishing liability and damages, and in comparison with other
securities fraud class-actions, the settlement is a very good
result for the class," Ira Press, a partner at Kirby McInerney
representing the shareholders, said in a phone interview.
Fourteen current and former Citigroup executives had also
been sued, including Chief Executive Vikram Pandit, his
predecessor Charles Prince, and former senior adviser Robert
Rubin.
It was not immediately clear whether any of these executives
or their insurers are responsible to pay any of the settlement.
A Citigroup spokeswoman, Shannon Bell, declined to comment.
MARKET CAP PLUNGE
In their 547-page lawsuit, Citigroup shareholders said they
ended up with huge losses as the market began to recognize the
"ticking time bombs that eventually exploded back onto
Citigroup's balance sheet."
Citigroup ultimately lost $27.68 billion in 2008.
The settlement covers shareholders from Feb. 26, 2007, to
April 18, 2008.
By March 2009, Citigroup's market value had sunk roughly
$250 billion from the start of the class period, as the bank
accepted a series of federal bailouts that for a while left
taxpayers owning a one-third stake.
While Citigroup has repaid the bailout money, its shares
still trade at barely one-tenth their level at the end of the
class period, after adjusting for a reverse stock split.
Lead plaintiffs in the shareholder lawsuit included several
former employees and directors of Automated Trading Desk Inc, an
electronic market making and proprietary trading company that
Citigroup bought in October 2007 for about $680 million.
About 85 percent of that price was paid in Citigroup stock,
and the plaintiffs received Citigroup shares as part of the
transaction, according to court papers and a regulatory filing.
The shares have since fallen 94 percent.
Citigroup shares closed Wednesday up 57 cents, or 1.9
percent, at $29.91 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Judge Stein also oversees bondholder and other litigation
against Citigroup tied to the financial crisis.
Separately, Citigroup is trying to persuade the federal
appeals court in New York to approve its $285 million settlement
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of charges that
it fraudulently misled investors in a sale of a $1 billion CDO.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, a colleague of Stein's,
rejected that settlement last November, and Citigroup and the
SEC have jointly appealed.
The case is In re: Citigroup Inc Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 07-09901.