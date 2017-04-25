UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, April 25 The Citigroup Inc annual shareholder meeting was briefing interrupted by protesters beating a drum and calling for divestitures from resource extraction businesses.
Citigroup Chairman Mike O'Neill and Chief Executive Mike Corbat waited quietly and the protesters left the meeting room peacefully within 10 minutes. (Reporting by David Henry in New York)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts