* Investor said Citigroup hid risk during 2008 financial
crisis
* Judge: Lack of confidence caused liquidity problems for
bank
By Jonathan Stempel
May 18 Citigroup Inc and its Chief
Executive Vikram Pandit on Friday won a dismissal of New York
real estate developer Sheldon Solow's lawsuit accusing them of
securities fraud for hiding the bank's risks during the 2008
financial crisis.
U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan said Solow
failed to show that the defendants had materially misled him
about Citigroup's liquidity and capitalization, or that his
stock losses were caused when the bank's risks were realized.
Sweet had in November dismissed an earlier version of
Solow's complaint, but gave the plaintiff a chance to replead.
Friday's dismissal is "with prejudice", meaning
that Solow cannot bring the case again.
Ira Lee Sorkin, a partner at Lowenstein Sandler representing
Solow, did not immediately respond to a request for comment,
including over whether his client plans an appeal. Citigroup did
not immediately respond to a similar request.
The lawsuit is separate from nationwide litigation by
Citigroup stock and bond investors over the bank's disclosures
about its exposure to toxic mortgage debt. That litigation is
overseen by Sweet's colleague, U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein.
Solow claimed the New York-based bank was responsible for
his losing 87 percent of a $510,000 investment in 40,000
Citigroup shares that he bought in September and November 2008.
He sold the shares in March 2009.
The developer contended that Citigroup overstated its
financial health in late 2008 and early 2009, even trying to buy
parts of Wachovia Corp before that struggling lender agreed to a
takeover by Wells Fargo & Co.
He also said Citigroup even touted its strong capital levels
and liquidity while quietly scrambling to obtain a federal
bailout that included $20 billion of new capital.
Sweet, however, said Solow failed to link Citigroup's
alleged concealments to the decline in its stock price, which
fell briefly below $1.
"Citigroup's liquidity crisis can be attributed to a lack of
confidence in the firm rather than the materialization of a risk
defendants concealed," he wrote.
The case is Solow v. Citigroup Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-02927.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Carol
Bishopric)