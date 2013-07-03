By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, July 3
A Dutch economist has been
arrested in New York for allegedly sending harassing emails to
Citigroup Inc's global chief economist, Willem Buiter.
Heleen Mees, 44, a former adjunct professor at NYU's Robert
F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, was charged with
stalking and harassment this week after Buiter told police she
had sent him a series of emails that ranged from obscene to
threatening.
"Hope your plane falls out of the sky," read one email,
according to criminal court documents. "Shall we adopt a child?"
another asked. Others included sexually explicit suggestions,
the documents said.
In May, Buiter received an email from Mees with a photo of
dead birds, the court papers said. Other emails included photos
of naked women, as well as pictures of Mees naked and engaged in
sexual activity.
Mees also emailed Buiter's wife and children, according to
the papers.
Under New York criminal law, electronic communication can
form the basis for stalking and harassment charges.
The salacious details sparked a flurry of jokes on Twitter
with the hashtag #Sexit, a reference to Grexit, the word coined
by Buiter and fellow Citigroup analyst Ebrahim Rahbari to
describe the possibility that Greece might exit the Euro Zone.
On her own Twitter feed, which has been quiet since the
weekend, Mees posted links to several interviews with Buiter
during the last few months. On Feb. 7, she tweeted, "I'm with
Buiter on this. The economic problems in Europe and the US are
structural, not cyclical."
Buiter, who is based in New York, told police Mees had sent
him more than 1,000 emails over a two-year period. He sent Mees
a cease-and-desist letter in February that had no effect, the
court documents said.
Mees was ordered held on $5,000 bail after her arraignment
and is due back in New York City Criminal Court on July 5.
Vaneshka Hyacinthe, Mees' lawyer, did not respond to a
request for comment. According to the Daily News, which first
reported the allegations, Hyacinthe said Mees and Buiter had a
"longstanding relationship" and "emails go in both directions."
A Citigroup spokeswoman declined to comment on "the personal
matters of our employees." Mees and Buiter did not respond to
emails seeking comment.
Mees' 2012 doctoral thesis, "Changing Fortunes: How China's
Boom Caused the Financial Crisis," bore the dedication, "For
Willem." In her acknowledgements, Mees thanked Buiter for
meeting with her in 2008 to discuss the paper, written for
Erasmus University Rotterdam.
Buiter, 63, is married to Anne Sibert, an economics
professor at the University of London, and has two children.
Before joining Citi in 2010 he worked as a policymaker for the
Bank of England and as the chief economist for the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development.
He has also taught at the London School of Economics, the
University of Cambridge, Yale University and Princeton
University, among others.
According to her NYU biography, Mees has authored three
books. Her latest, "Between Greed and Desire: The World Between
Wall Street and Main Street," was published in 2009.
In 2006 she co-founded Women on Top, a group advocating for
more women in top corporate jobs and company boards. An NYU
spokesman said Mees taught a course last fall at the Wagner
school but is not currently associated with the university.