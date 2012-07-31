NEW YORK, July 31A federal jury found a former
Citigroup Inc manager not liable on Tuesday of civil fraud
charges of misleading investors in a pool of mortgages, one of
the few individuals charged over the collapse of subprime
mortgage investments.
Brian Stoker, who had worked on the bank's mortgage
investments desk, had been charged by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission as part of a broader civil lawsuit against
the bank.
At the two-week trial in Manhattan, the commission argued
that Stoker failed to tell the buyers of a $1 billion Citigroup
collateralized debt obligation that the bank had made a $500
million "short" bet that the mortgage pool would fail.
Stoker argued that he followed the bank's best practices and
was singled out for blame.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff had rejected late last year
a $285 million settlement between Citigroup and the SEC over the
investments. The bank and the commission are appealing that
decision.
The case is SEC v. Stoker, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-cv-7387.
(Reporting by Grant McCool and Basil Katz; Editing by Gary
Hill)