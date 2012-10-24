NEW YORK Oct 24 The chief financial officer of
Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday that investors should not
expect the company to hurry to sell mortgage assets now that it
has a new chief executive.
"I don't anticipate that you're going to see a rush to push
this portfolio out," CFO John Gerspach said in a conference call
with bond investors.
Gerspach was responding to a question about speculation that
Michael Corbat, who was suddenly named CEO on Oct. 16, will move
to more quickly divest assets the company has marked for sale in
the restructuring it started more than four years ago.
Gerspach said potential buyers generally cannot get funding
on terms that would allow them to buy the assets at prices that
would satisfy Citigroup.