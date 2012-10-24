NEW YORK Oct 24 The chief financial officer of Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday that investors should not expect the company to hurry to sell mortgage assets now that it has a new chief executive.

"I don't anticipate that you're going to see a rush to push this portfolio out," CFO John Gerspach said in a conference call with bond investors.

Gerspach was responding to a question about speculation that Michael Corbat, who was suddenly named CEO on Oct. 16, will move to more quickly divest assets the company has marked for sale in the restructuring it started more than four years ago.

Gerspach said potential buyers generally cannot get funding on terms that would allow them to buy the assets at prices that would satisfy Citigroup.