March 11 Citigroup Inc has appointed Peter Tague, a veteran of its investment banking operation based in New York, as co-head of its global mergers and acquisitions group as it seeks to bolster its market share in landmark and cross-border transactions.

Mark Shafir, who heads Citi's global M&A business, invited Tague to partner with him, according to an internal memo penned by Raymond McGuire, the bank's global investment banking head, and confirmed by Mark Costiglio, a spokesman for Citigroup.

Shafir expanded his role last year by also becoming co-head of the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) group at Citi, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, and he will now focus on leading that business, McGuire wrote.

Tague has held several senior investment banking roles at Citi, including global co-head of energy, power and chemicals, head of the M&A business for Europe, Middle East and Africa, and head of strategy execution for global banking.

In the same memo, dated March 6, McGuire announced that Ben Druskin, who founded the bank's global technology services group, would become chairman of global TMT banking as Citi seeks to expand its global client relationships.

Bloomberg News reported Tague's appointment earlier on Sunday. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis, Editing by Gary Crosse)