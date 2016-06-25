BRIEF-Telenor CEO says not considering big acquisitions
Feb 2 Telenor Asa CEO Sigve Brekke said during a strategy update on Thursday:
June 24 Citigroup Inc said on Friday it was working to fix a technical issue, after customers took to social media to complain that they could not access their accounts remotely.
"We are working to resolve a technical issue and appreciate your patience," Citigroup's customer service Twitter account said in replies to multiple complaints.
Bloomberg reported the news first.
A Bloomberg reporter spoke with four people at a bank branch on Manhattan's Upper East Side who said debit cards did not work at the ATM there. (bloom.bg/296tSVr)
Citigroup was not immediately available for further comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Feb 2 Telenor Asa CEO Sigve Brekke said during a strategy update on Thursday:
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber
* Shares fall 3.5 pct, underperforming sector (Adds executive, analyst comments, details, background)