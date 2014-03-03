March 3 Citigroup Inc said on Monday that bond trading revenue would be weaker in the first quarter because of economic uncertainty.

The third-largest U.S. bank expected markets revenues to be down in the "high mid-teens" in percentage terms from the first quarter of 2013, finance chief John Gerspach said at an investor conference in Orlando, Florida.

Equities trading revenue was "more resilient so far," but fixed-income represents around 80 percent of Citigroup's markets revenue on average, Gerspach said. The first quarter is traditionally the strongest for banks' bond trading divisions.

Executives at JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Feb. 25 that the bank's markets revenues since the start of the year were down 15 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.

Additionally, Gerspach said Citigroup's investment banking revenues were on pace to fall from the fourth quarter of 2013.