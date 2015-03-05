ISTANBUL, March 5 Citigroup has sold its nearly 10 percent stake in Turkey's Akbank for $1.2 billion, the U.S. bank said on Thursday, in its latest sale of overseas assets to cut costs and raise profits.

Citigroup, which had been the second-largest shareholder in Akbank, also said it aimed to increase its business in Turkey, where it has had a presence for 40 years and employs 500 people. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ece Toksabay)