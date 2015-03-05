Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
ISTANBUL, March 5 Citigroup has sold its nearly 10 percent stake in Turkey's Akbank for $1.2 billion, the U.S. bank said on Thursday, in its latest sale of overseas assets to cut costs and raise profits.
Citigroup, which had been the second-largest shareholder in Akbank, also said it aimed to increase its business in Turkey, where it has had a presence for 40 years and employs 500 people. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ece Toksabay)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.