Oct 16 Citigroup Inc's consumer banking unit said it would set up a unit, Citi FinTech, for designing a "radically simple, connected mobile banking solution."

Stephen Bird, chief executive of the bank's global consumer banking unit, said Heather Cox would head Citi FinTech.

Cox was previously the chief client experience, digital and marketing officer of the global consumer banking unit. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)