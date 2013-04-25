BRIEF-Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
* Purchase would help Itaú become Uruguay's No 2 bank
* Citigroup is exiting non-core markets to raise cash
SAO PAULO, April 25 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest bank by market value, is close to placing a binding offer for the retail banking unit of Citigroup Inc in Uruguay, newspaper El Observador said on its website.
A purchase of the unit would turn Itaú into Uruguay's second-largest bank after Banco Santander SA of Spain, the Uruguayan newspaper said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation. Terms of the deal, including its size, were not disclosed in the newspaper report.
A spokeswoman for Itaú in São Paulo declined to comment on market speculation. Efforts to reach media staff at Citigroup's Uruguayan unit were unsuccessful.
Both lenders are trying to close the deal "as soon as possible," Observador noted, adding that the transaction would involve the transfer of assets and liabilities from Citigroup's retail banking unit in the South American country as well as 62 employees belonging to that division.
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of March, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.