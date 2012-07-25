July 25 Sandy Weill, the financial architect who
turned Citigroup Inc into a megabank of deposits, loans
and far-reaching investment banking and securities trading, said
on television Wednesday that big banks should be split into
commercial banks and investment banks.
"I think what we should probably do is go and split up
investment banking from banking," Weill said on CNBC. "Have
banks make commercial loans and real estate loans. And have
banks do something that is not going to risk the taxpayer
dollars, that is not going to be too big to fail."
Weill said he had come to this view over the past year as he
watched public opinion turn against bankers.
"Our world hates bankers," he said. "There is such a feeling
among people, among regulators, among the political system all
over the world against the banking system, and I don't think
that is going to change so soon."
Weill's comments come more than a decade after he convinced
Washington to change laws and allow deposit-taking banks to
expand far into investment banking and securities trading.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)