METALS-London copper higher after China factory growth picks up
* Coming Up: Germany ZEW economic sentiment Mar at 1000 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
June 20 Citigroup Inc named James Bindler the bank's global head of foreign exchange, succeeding Jeff Feig, according to an internal memo.
Bindler will be responsible for trading, prime brokerage, e-commerce and corporate FX Sales among other things, according to the memo seen by Reuters.
He is currently trading and global head of foreign exchange options for central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Feig will join Fortress Investment Group LLC as a portfolio manager, Reuters reported earlier this week. He will be the co-chief investment officer of Fortress Macro Fund.
Feig's departure follows that of his former boss, Anil Prasad, who left the company in February. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened flat at 19,634.29 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.02 percent to 1,577.15. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)