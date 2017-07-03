LONDON, July 3 (IFR) - James Bardrick, chief executive for
Citigroup in Britain, will lead discussions related to wholesale
banking for the UK finance industry lobby group that launched on
Monday.
UK Finance is the new trade body that has replaced the
British Bankers' Association, the Asset Based Finance
Association, Payments UK and three more firms. It represents
over 300 firms.
Its CEO is former Santander UK and Barclays executive
Stephen Jones, and its chairman is Bob Wigley, who was
previously EMEA chairman of Merrill Lynch.
UKF was formed after banks and other firms pushed for one
trade group to reduce costs and present a more coordinated
approach on issues including ethics, fraud, crime, access to
markets, technology and diversity. It is likely to include how
the finance industry prepares for and copes with Brexit.
Bardrick joined Citigroup in 1987 and was its co-head of
corporate and investment banking for Europe, Middle East and
Africa before heading the UK business in 2014. He is a member of
TheCityUK advisory council, sits on the Prudential Regulation
Authority's practitioner panel and is a director of the Banking
Standards Board.
UKF said other board members would lead on the following
issues:
Asset-based finance - John Jenkins, CEO of Amicus Finance;
Cards and unsecured lending and ring-fenced banks – Ashok
Vaswani, CEO of Barclays UK;
Commercial banking – Ian Stuart, CEO of HSBC UK;
Diversity – Jayne-Anne Gadhia, CEO of Virgin Money;
Ethics – Clare Woodman, chief operating officer of Morgan
Stanley Institutional Securities Group;
Fintech – Peter Smith, co-founder and CEO of Blockchain;
Foreign banks – Paul Gallagher, chief risk officer for UK,
Nordics and Greece at ABN AMRO;
Fraud and financial crime detection and prevention – Tracey
McDermott, head of corporate, public and regulatory affairs at
Standard Chartered;
Mutuals – Joe Garner, CEO of Nationwide Building Society;
Payments businesses and digital innovation - Ron Kalifa,
vice-chairman at Worldpay; and
Retail banking - Vim Maru, director for customer products
and marketing at Lloyds Banking Group.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)