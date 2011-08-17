BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Q2 loss/shr $0.69 vs est loss/shr $0.64
* Q2 sales $130.2 mln vs est $131.2 mln
* Same-store sales fall 11.9 pct
Aug 17 Fashion apparel retailer Citi Trends Inc posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by a double-digit fall in same-store sales and costs related to the closure of its underperforming stores.
The Savannah, Georgia-based company said its comparable store sales fell 11.9 percent in the second quarter.
The company reported a May-July net loss of $10 million, or 69 cents a share, compared with a loss of $567,000, or 4 cents a share, last year.
Sales rose 1 percent to $130.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 64 cents per share on sales of $131.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $12.37 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.