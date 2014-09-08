Sept 8 Citizens Financial Group Inc, the U.S. unit of Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland, said it expects to sell 140 million shares at between $23 and $25 each in its initial public offering, valuing the company at up to $14 billion.

The IPO is expected to raise $3.5 billion at the top end of its expected price range. (1.usa.gov/1tlcS0t) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)