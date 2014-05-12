May 12 Citizens Financial Group Inc, the U.S. unit of the Royal Bank of Scotland, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock that would raise about $100 million.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman, Sachs & Co and JP Morgan are the lead underwriters for the IPO, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. (link.reuters.com/nag39v)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)