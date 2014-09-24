BRIEF-Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Ciber
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 24 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc , the U.S. unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc , rose less than 1 percent in their debut, valuing the company at about $12 billion in the biggest U.S. offering by a bank since the financial crisis.
The offering, which raised $3.01 billion for RBS, is the second biggest in the United States this year after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's $25 billion IPO last week.
Citizens Financial's IPO was priced at $21.50, below the expected range of $23-$25.
RBS owned 100 percent of Citizens Financial before the offering.
Citizens Financial's shares were at $21.64 shortly after start of trading. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
