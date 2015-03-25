March 25 Citizens Financial Group Inc
appointed former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Donald
McCree as the head of commercial banking.
McCree, also named as vice chairman, will join Citizens
Financial in September.
McCree spent 31 years at JPMorgan, most recently as the head
of corporate banking and chief executive of global treasury
services, before retiring in mid-2014.
He will replace interim co-heads Bob Rubino and Steve Woods
and report to CEO Bruce Van Saun, Citizens Financial said on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)