(Adds details about Citizens United, comments from Citizens
United lawyer and from New York Attorney General)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 27 A federal judge on Monday
rejected Citizens United's effort to block New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman from demanding that the conservative
group disclose more information about its major donors.
U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan refused to
impose a preliminary injunction to stop Schneiderman from
requiring registered charitable organizations such as Citizens
United from disclosing names, addresses and total contributions
of big donors before soliciting funds in the state.
Citizens United is a nonprofit that advocates for limited
government, free enterprise and strong families. It was also the
plaintiff in the landmark 2010 U.S. Supreme Court case that
allowed unlimited independent spending by corporations and labor
unions in election campaigns.
The group argued that Schneiderman's interpretation of a
2006 state regulation on donor disclosures violated its First
Amendment free speech and association rights, invaded the
privacy of donors who wished to remain anonymous, and risked a
backlash against donors who supported controversial causes.
Stein, however, said Schneiderman's policy was substantially
related to the important government interests of enforcing
charitable solicitation laws, and protecting residents from
illegitimate charities.
He also said Citizens United did not make the required
"clear showing" that it would ultimately prevail, and fell
"decidedly short" in attempting to show it would suffer
irreparable harm absent an injunction.
"The court cannot find a specific future threat that the
Attorney General will prohibit plaintiffs from soliciting in New
York as a result of their refusal to disclose their major donor
information," Stein wrote.
Donald McGahn, a partner at Jones Day representing Citizens
United, said the group plans to pursue the rest of its lawsuit
against Schneiderman, and show that the attorney general is
"acting unconstitutionally and beyond his authority."
Schneiderman, in a statement, said "today's victory over
Citizens United reaffirms some of our most basic
responsibilities in overseeing the nonprofit sector," including
to ensure that charitable funds are properly used.
The case is Citizens United et al v. Schneiderman, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-03703.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang and Tom Brown)