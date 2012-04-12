JAKARTA, April 12 Indonesian toll-road operator PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada said on Thursday that it is planning a 1.2 trillion rupiah ($131.11 million) corporate bond issue to fund the acquisition of toll roads in Jakarta and its outskirts.

Finance director Indrawan Sumantri said the 700 billion rupiah conventional bond and 500 billion rupiah corporate sukuk would be issued in first half with a maturity of five years.

Citra Marga said it had appointed Sucorinvest Central Gani, Ciptadana Securities, Equator Securities and Indo Premier Securities as underwriters for the deal.

The company's shares were up 5.95 percent after the announcement, trading at 2,225 rupiah at 0813 GMT in volume of 9.9 million shares. The Jakarta stock exchange index was up 0.16 percent.

($1 = 9,152.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Chris Lewis)