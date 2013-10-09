Oct 9 Cloud computing software maker Citrix Systems Inc estimated quarterly results below analysts' expectations, sending its shares down as much as 13 percent.

The company said it expects adjusted earnings of 68-69 cents per share on revenue of $710 million to $712 million in the third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 73 cents per share on revenue of $737.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.