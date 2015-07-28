July 28 Cloud-computing company Citrix Systems
Inc said Chief Executive Mark Templeton would retire
and separately said it had agreed to give activist investor
Elliott Management a board seat.
The company's shares rose 3.7 percent to $72.21 in trading
after the bell on Tuesday.
Elliott, whose affiliated funds own about 7.5 percent of
Citrix's stock, has agreed to customary standstill, voting and
other provisions for at least a year, Citrix said.
Elliott in June said Citrix should sell some units, cut
costs and buy back shares to make up for six years of
underperformance.
Citrix said on Tuesday Elliott's Jesse Cohn would join its
board, replacing Asiff Hirji who would step down, effective
immediately.
The company also agreed to search for another independent
board member, mutually agreeable to Citrix and Elliott, who will
replace a current board member when appointed.
Citrix said its board has formed an operations committee,
which will work closely with management to focus on improving
the company's margins, profitability and capital structure.
Cohn and the mutually-agreed-upon new director will be a
part of the committee, which will be led by current Citrix
director Robert Calderoni.
Citrix said CEO Templeton would continue to serve as
president and CEO until a successor was appointed.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)