Nov 17 Cloud computing company Citrix Systems
Inc said it would cut about 1,000 jobs and spin off its
GoTo business into a separate listed company as part of a review
of its operation.
Citrix, the target of activist hedge fund Elliott
Management, said it expects about $200 million in annualized
pre-tax cost savings, 75 percent of which is likely to be in
fiscal 2016.
The company also said it would incur pretax charges of about
$65 million-$85 million related to the job cuts in the fourth
quarter of 2015 and fiscal 2016.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)