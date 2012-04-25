* Q1 adjusted EPS $0.59 vs estimate $0.51

April 25 Business software maker Citrix Systems Inc's first-quarter results handsomely beat analysts' expectations on strong product and license revenue, and the company raised its full-year outlook.

Shares of the company rose 7 percent to $82.1 in trading after the bell.

Citrix now expects an adjusted profit of $2.75 to $2.79 per share for the full year, up from its previous estimate of $2.70 to $2.74 per share.

It expects full-year revenue of $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion, up from the $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion it estimated earlier.

Net income for the first quarter fell to $68 million, or 36 cents per share, from $74 million, or 38 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 59 cents per share -- higher than the 51 cents analysts had anticipated -- and beat Wall Street estimates for the seventh straight quarter.

Revenue at Citrix, which develops virtualization software that allows a single computer to perform the work of several machines, rose 20 percent to $589 million.

Product and licensing revenue grew 19 percent while Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue rose 21 percent in the quarter.

Last week, bigger rival VMware Inc reported strong quarterly results and raised its full-year outlook slightly, citing sustained demand for virtual servers and cloud computing products.

The company's shares, which closed at $77.17 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq, have risen 10 percent since Citrix' fourth-quarter results in January. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)