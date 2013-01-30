UPDATE 1-New Adidas CEO targets faster sales, profit growth
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
Jan 30 Business software maker Citrix Systems Inc reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly revenue on higher product and license revenue.
Citrix's net income rose to $114 million, or 60 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $109 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $740 million.
Shares were up 8 percent in extended trading, after closing at $66.98 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct
* Celyad obtains FDA approval to initiate the NKR-2 CAR T cells THINK trial in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* G4s plc - group's net debt to ebitda improved to 2.8x in 2016