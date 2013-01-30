Jan 30 Business software maker Citrix Systems Inc reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly revenue on higher product and license revenue.

Citrix's net income rose to $114 million, or 60 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $109 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $740 million.

Shares were up 8 percent in extended trading, after closing at $66.98 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.