PARIS, June 20 PSA's Citroen brand plans to launch two new versions of its C4 model, mirroring moves by PSA's Peugeot to cater to emerging markets and to help reduce the struggling French car group's dependence on flagging Western European demand.

Citroen unveiled a cheaper sedan version of its C4 model, called the C-Elysee and destined for China, central Europe and the Mediterranean basin. It also plans a high-end version of the C4 called the C4 L - for "Lounge" - aimed at China and Russia.

The C-Elysee will be built in Vigo, Spain, instead of its French factory in Mulhouse, using a platform for smaller cars that will be enlarged. It will be sold in Turkey and Romania in late 2012 before arriving in North Africa and China next year.

The same production line will also be used for the compact Peugeot 301, which was unveiled in May and will be introduced later this year, starting in Turkey.

"These cars are really going to boost our offering at the heart of segments both outside Europe and in China, our top priority," Citroen brand head Frederic Banzet told journalists.

The C4 L, meanwhile, is destined for China, where it will be produced at the end of 2012, and Russia, where it will be assembled from the first half of next year, Citroen said.

PSA Peugeot Citroen, which has suffered as demand has crumbled in its core western European markets, is seeking to raise the share of deliveries outside the region to 50 percent in 2015 from 42 percent last year.

Unlike domestic rival Renault, PSA has refused to launch a low-cost range for fear of undermining its strategy to shift its Peugeot and Citroen brands upmarket. Renault's entry-level range, built in Romania and Morocco, is sold under the Dacia brand in Europe but carries the Renault badge elsewhere. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)