SINGAPORE Dec 10 City Developments Ltd
said it was investing in a A$275 million ($200
million) residential development in Brisbane, its first housing
project in Australia in over a decade.
The Singaporean company said it was teaming up with
Australian developers Abacus Property Group and KPG
Capital for the project, which will be developed into two
30-storey towers with 472 apartments.
"Brisbane's residential market remains highly attractive due
to its affordability when compared to other major cities in
Australia," Executive Chairman Kwek Leng Beng said in a
statement.
CDL subsidiary Millennium & Copthorne Hotels
launched a luxury residential project in Sydney's Potts Point
neighbourhood in 2003.
Known for its luxury residential properties, CDL has boosted
its overseas exposure over the past two years after the
Singapore government introduced measures to cool its home
market.
($1 = 1.3704 Australian dollars)
