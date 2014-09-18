HONG KONG, Sept 18 UK independent fund manager City Financial is looking to double its Hong Kong staff in coming months, looking to benefit from an increase in investment flows to the region and launch a second hedge fund, Chief Executive Andrew Williams said in an interview.

The firm has started discussions with fund managers to form a new team, adding to the nine already at City Financial's office in Hong Kong's financial district, Williams told Reuters.

The new fund will have a "complementary strategy" to the Counterpoint Asian Macro Fund managed by Geoffrey Barker, who was previously with Ballingal Investment Advisors. The new fund will target long/short investments in China equities and a variety of Asian credits, he added.

City Financial, which has $2.2 billion in assets under management, launched the Counterpoint fund in May as a joint venture with Barker, calling it the largest macro fund launch in the region the past year. The fund has grown to $150 million on Sept. 1 from $120 million in May. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry)