BRIEF-United Bancshares, Benchmark Bancorp enter plan of merger on March 22 - SEC filing
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
Jan 22 Royal Bank of Canada said it would buy City National Corp, a U.S. lender serving high net worth clients, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $5.4 billion.
RBC offered $47.25 in cash and 0.7489 in shares for each City National share.
The total offer of $93.80 per share, based on RBC's closing price of $62.16 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, represents a premium of nearly 26 percent to City National's last closing price. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 22 David Murdock, the 93-year-old billionaire chief executive of Dole Food Co, has reached a $74 million settlement of claims that he shortchanged shareholders in 2013 when he took the produce company private in a $1.2 billion buyout.