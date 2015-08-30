Aug 30 German insurer Allianz SE has
joined Borealis Infrastructure, which manages investments for
Canada's Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement Systems, to
explore a bid for London City Airport, a source familiar with
the process said.
"Allianz is looking at a bid for the City Airport, and they
know Borealis very well from other bids so it's a logical step
for teaming up here", the source told Reuters.
The news was first reported by the Telegraph, which said
earlier this month that another Canadian pension fund, Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan, has partnered with the sovereign wealth
fund of Kuwait and Hermes Investment Management to submit an
offer to the airport. (bit.ly/1ErYIW9)
Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd is also thought to
be looking at a consortium bid, the newspaper has reported.
Earlier this month, London City Airport's owners picked
Credit Suisse to advise them on a potential sale, which could
value the business at as much as 2 billion pounds ($3.08
billion).
Allianz had no comment while Borealis, Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan, Hermes and Macquarie could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The airport is majority-owned by U.S. fund Global
Infrastructure Partners, which said a few weeks ago that the
airport could be sold as soon as this year.
($1 = 0.6502 pounds)
