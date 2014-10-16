BRIEF-RTI Surgical,Krensavage Partners reach settlement agreement
* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach settlement agreement
Oct 16 Citycon Oyj :
* Says Citycon acquires GIC's ownership stake in the Iso Omena shopping centre
* Says to acquire GIC's 40 per cent stake in Iso Omena shopping centre in the Helsinki region
* Says after this transaction, Citycon owns 100 pct of existing shopping centre
WASHINGTON, March 15 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Wednesday that it had ordered Nationstar Mortgage LLC to pay a $1.75 million civil penalty for failing to report accurate mortgage transaction data from 2012 through 2014.
LONDON, March 15 Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would buy a stake of up to $2 billion in Anglo American but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner.