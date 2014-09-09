Sept 9 Citycon Oyj

* Says signed a joint venture agreement with NCC Property Development for the (re)development and letting of Molndals Galleria

* Says Citycon intends to purchase NCC's share after the project is completed

* Says Citycon's total investment is estimated at around 120 million euros

* Says Molndals Galleria is the second shopping centre project developed by Citycon and NCC together Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)