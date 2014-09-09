UPDATE 2-PR software maker Cision to go public in deal with blank-check firm
* PE firm GTCR to retain Cision stake (Adds details, background)
Sept 9 Citycon Oyj
* Says signed a joint venture agreement with NCC Property Development for the (re)development and letting of Molndals Galleria
* Says Citycon intends to purchase NCC's share after the project is completed
* Says Citycon's total investment is estimated at around 120 million euros
* Says Molndals Galleria is the second shopping centre project developed by Citycon and NCC together Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* PE firm GTCR to retain Cision stake (Adds details, background)
LAGOS, March 20 Nigeria's central bank plans to offer $100 million in currency forwards on Monday to be delivered within the next 60 days, traders say.
* Parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding purchase price