SINGAPORE Aug 12 City Developments ,
Southeast Asia's second-largest property developer, announced a
17 percent rise in second quarter net profit on Friday, helped
by contributions from its hotel operations and rental
properties.
CityDev, which owns 54 percent of London-listed hotel group
Millenium & Copthorne , said net profit rose to S$220.9
million ($182.3 million) in April-June, from S$188.9 million a
year ago.
Larger rival CapitaLand reported a 27 percent rise
in second quarter net profit excluding revaluations and
impairments to S$171.3 million.
($1 = 1.212 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Charmian Kok; Editing by
Raju Gopalakrishnan)