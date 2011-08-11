SINGAPORE Aug 12 City Developments , Southeast Asia's second-largest property developer, announced a 17 percent rise in second quarter net profit on Friday, helped by contributions from its hotel operations and rental properties.

CityDev, which owns 54 percent of London-listed hotel group Millenium & Copthorne , said net profit rose to S$220.9 million ($182.3 million) in April-June, from S$188.9 million a year ago.

Larger rival CapitaLand reported a 27 percent rise in second quarter net profit excluding revaluations and impairments to S$171.3 million. ($1 = 1.212 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Charmian Kok; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)