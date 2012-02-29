(Adds comments from executives, background)

By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE Feb 29 City Developments , Southeast Asia's second-largest property firm, posted a 32 percent earnings drop in the last three months of 2011 and said its London hotels will be boosted by the events such as the Olympic Games this year.

CityDev, which owns 54 percent of London-listed hotel group Millennium & Copthorne (M&C), said net profit fell to S$163 million ($130.16 million) in October-December, from a restated S$241 million a year ago, hurt by lower rental income.

Although austerity drives in many parts of the West may pose challenges to certain regions, the firm's London hotels will benefit from the upcoming Olympics, the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and Farnborough International Airshow, CityDev said.

"I'm very confident that the hotels will continue to perform well, particularly in Singapore, London and New York, and if we can address some of the less-performing hotels in a more aggressive way, I think we should do much better," Executive Chairman Kwek Leng Beng told reporters at an earnings briefing.

M&C, which owns or runs seven hotels in London, raised room rates in the city by about 12 percent last year. Revenue per available room in the UK capital rose 8.8 percent -- the highest among the key cities where the group operates.

M&C manages over 100 hotels globally.

SINGAPORE, CHINA

As for Singapore, where CityDev is a major player in the private residential market, sales of new homes remained strong although the firm "is cognizant that market conditions could be affected by the global economic conditions in the months ahead".

CityDev said on Wednesday it will allocate an additional S$500 million for future acquisitions, as property cooling measures have created opportunities for newcomers to buy prime land at reasonable prices.

CityDev, a relative latecomer in the Chinese market, set up its China unit in the third quarter of 2010 with S$300 million. The firm has since been involved in four projects.

Chinese residential property prices have fallen in recent months following the government's efforts to weed out speculation and cool the market. But authorities have begun easing controls, and China's central bank said earlier this month that banks must provide loans to first-time home buyers.

By 0623 GMT, shares of CityDev were 0.62 percent lower at S$11.19, but have soared nearly 26 percent so far this year.

Larger rival CapitaLand said earlier this month its fourth quarter net profit fell 20 percent to S$476.6 million, due to lower earnings from developments and smaller portfolio gains. ($1 = 1.2523 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)