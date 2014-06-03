Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON, June 3 British fibre optic network operator CityFibre said on Tuesday it would upgrade and extend Coventry's superfast broadband network, giving thousands of businesses in the Midlands city access to a gigabit Internet connection.
The company, listed on London's junior AIM market, has acquired a 140 kilometre fibre-optic network commissioned by the city's council six years ago as the foundation of its service.
CityFibre owns and operates fibre networks in cities across Britain, including a gigabyte project in York with broadband providers TalkTalk and BSkyB, two groups that usually use BT's network.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)