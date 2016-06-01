* First Superjet due to fly within EU next week
* CityJet to operate most of the jets for other airlines
* CityJet sees IPO or sale within five years
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, June 1 Ireland's CityJet, the first
western European airline to take delivery of Russia's Superjet,
expects to lease the plane to major European carriers from next
summer in a move that could boost the jet's credibility and help
it win more orders.
The Superjet, Russia's first new civilian jet since the fall
of the Soviet Union, has been championed by President Vladimir
Putin as leading the renaissance of civil aviation in the
country.
But the project suffered a blow in 2012 when a Superjet
crashed in Indonesia during a promotional flight, though
investigators said this was due to pilot error rather than a
fault on the plane.
Irish regional airline CityJet took delivery of the plane
this month and executive chairman Pat Byrne said it planned to
use most of its fleet of up to 31 of the jets for "wet leases" -
providing aircraft, crew and maintenance to other airlines.
"We are in dialogue with two other airlines right now ...
and I would be optimistic we would have our first other contract
for summer 2017," Byrne told Reuters as the world's top airline
executives met at the annual International Air Transport
Association gathering in Dublin.
The use by major airlines "is going to establish the
credibility of the aircraft in Europe," he added, while
declining to name the airlines involved.
The Superjet project is led by Sukhoi - part of Russia's
state-owned United Aircraft Corporation, which Putin
created in 2006 to revive the country's aircraft industry - in
partnership with Italy's Finmeccanica.
CityJet will start flying the first of the 15 Superjets it
has ordered on charter services next week. It has options for
another 16 of the planes.
Byrne said that while the jet's Russian origin might
dissuade some customers for political reasons, there were no
grounds to question its safety, noting 70 percent of the plane
was made from Western parts.
Key selling points are its 98-seat configuration, which
avoids bans at some large European carriers on subcontracting
flights over 100 seats, as well as fuel efficiency and an
interior that is larger than most regional jets.
With a list price of around $35 million, the Superjet is
also cheaper than rivals made by Bombardier and Embraer.
As the lead customer in Europe, CityJet secured a "very
attractive deal" for 12-year leases on the plane, Byrne said,
without elaborating.
Byrne took over as executive chairman early last year and
concluded a management buyout in March led by individual
European investors who raised over $80 million in financing.
The plan is to either hold an initial public offering or
sell the airline after four to five years after increasing its
fleet to 40-50 planes to become one of Europe's two largest
regional airlines, Byrne said.
He said the airline had no plans to raise additional
financing unless it finds a suitable acquisition target. He
declined to comment on speculation CityJet was in talks to buy
rival Irish regional airline Stobart, which operates under the
Aer Lingus Regional brand into Dublin.
(Editing by Padraic Halpin and Mark Potter)