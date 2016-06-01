* First Superjet due to fly within EU next week

* CityJet to operate most of the jets for other airlines

* CityJet sees IPO or sale within five years

By Conor Humphries

DUBLIN, June 1 Ireland's CityJet, the first western European airline to take delivery of Russia's Superjet, expects to lease the plane to major European carriers from next summer in a move that could boost the jet's credibility and help it win more orders.

The Superjet, Russia's first new civilian jet since the fall of the Soviet Union, has been championed by President Vladimir Putin as leading the renaissance of civil aviation in the country.

But the project suffered a blow in 2012 when a Superjet crashed in Indonesia during a promotional flight, though investigators said this was due to pilot error rather than a fault on the plane.

Irish regional airline CityJet took delivery of the plane this month and executive chairman Pat Byrne said it planned to use most of its fleet of up to 31 of the jets for "wet leases" - providing aircraft, crew and maintenance to other airlines.

"We are in dialogue with two other airlines right now ... and I would be optimistic we would have our first other contract for summer 2017," Byrne told Reuters as the world's top airline executives met at the annual International Air Transport Association gathering in Dublin.

The use by major airlines "is going to establish the credibility of the aircraft in Europe," he added, while declining to name the airlines involved.

The Superjet project is led by Sukhoi - part of Russia's state-owned United Aircraft Corporation, which Putin created in 2006 to revive the country's aircraft industry - in partnership with Italy's Finmeccanica.

CityJet will start flying the first of the 15 Superjets it has ordered on charter services next week. It has options for another 16 of the planes.

Byrne said that while the jet's Russian origin might dissuade some customers for political reasons, there were no grounds to question its safety, noting 70 percent of the plane was made from Western parts.

Key selling points are its 98-seat configuration, which avoids bans at some large European carriers on subcontracting flights over 100 seats, as well as fuel efficiency and an interior that is larger than most regional jets.

With a list price of around $35 million, the Superjet is also cheaper than rivals made by Bombardier and Embraer.

As the lead customer in Europe, CityJet secured a "very attractive deal" for 12-year leases on the plane, Byrne said, without elaborating.

Byrne took over as executive chairman early last year and concluded a management buyout in March led by individual European investors who raised over $80 million in financing.

The plan is to either hold an initial public offering or sell the airline after four to five years after increasing its fleet to 40-50 planes to become one of Europe's two largest regional airlines, Byrne said.

He said the airline had no plans to raise additional financing unless it finds a suitable acquisition target. He declined to comment on speculation CityJet was in talks to buy rival Irish regional airline Stobart, which operates under the Aer Lingus Regional brand into Dublin. (Editing by Padraic Halpin and Mark Potter)