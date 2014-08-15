UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 15 City Lodge Hotels Ltd :
* FY average occupancy 63 pct
* FY normalised diluted heps +11 pct
* FY return on equity 25 pct
* Group occupancies at our South African operations for 12 months to 30 June 2014 increased to 63 pct from 62 pct in previous financial year
* Revenue for period eclipsed billion rand mark for first time, increasing by 9 pct to 1,1 billion rand
* Hopeful that economic growth will accelerate in medium term, for which group is well placed to benefit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources