Aug 15 City Lodge Hotels Ltd :

* FY average occupancy 63 pct

* FY normalised diluted heps +11 pct

* FY return on equity 25 pct

* Group occupancies at our South African operations for 12 months to 30 June 2014 increased to 63 pct from 62 pct in previous financial year

* Revenue for period eclipsed billion rand mark for first time, increasing by 9 pct to 1,1 billion rand

* Hopeful that economic growth will accelerate in medium term, for which group is well placed to benefit